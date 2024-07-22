Ben Crox: The Blockchain Enthusiast Behind the Innovative Showtime Smartwatch

Ben Crox discussing about Blockchain on ViuTV Ben Crox Speaking at Cyberport, Hong Kong Ben Crox interviewed by Web3 influencer DIwhY Web3

In the ever-evolving world of wearable technology, Ben Crox, the founder and CEO of Hetaro Labs, is making his mark with the Showtime Watch.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the ever-evolving world of wearable technology, Ben Crox , the founder and CEO of Hetaro Labs, is making his mark with the Showtime Watch . This smartwatch is turning heads with its unique blend of cutting-edge features, including Ultra Wideband (UWB) chips, gesture control, and blockchain integration.Ben's journey into the tech world started in 2013 when he began mining Bitcoin. He managed to accumulate an impressive 500 Bitcoins, but unfortunately, lost 300 of them along the way. This experience, however, didn't dampen his enthusiasm for blockchain technology. Instead, it fueled his passion for exploring its potential applications.As a strong believer in the power of education, Ben initiated Solana University Solearner in Hong Kong, a platform that has helped nurture numerous successful projects in the Solana ecosystem. His dedication to the growth of the blockchain community has earned him the title of Ambassador of Solana Mandarin and Cantonese Market. Ben's values align closely with Solana's technology, making him a key player in driving the adoption of blockchain in the region.With over 20 years of experience in the Internet of Things (IoT) field, Ben has been exploring various methods of machine interaction, including brainwave control. This expertise has led him to create the Showtime Watch, a device that promises to redefine how we interact with technology.The Showtime Watch boasts an impressive array of features. The UWB chip enables precise tracking and positioning, while the gesture control allows users to interact with multiple devices using simple hand movements. But what truly sets this smartwatch apart is its integration with the Solana blockchain, ensuring user data remains secure and private.Ben's commitment to decentralization is evident in his decision to sell the Showtime Watch exclusively using Solana's cryptocurrency, $SOL. This move positions the watch as a product for tech enthusiasts and early adopters who share his vision for a future where technology empowers individuals and protects their privacy.Backed by a strong development team, including CTO Jim Huang, an initial contributor to the Android and LXDE operating systems, and tech advisor Pat Chan, CEO of Borqs, the Showtime Watch is poised to make a significant impact in the wearable technology market.As the smartwatch industry continues to evolve, Ben Crox and his team at Hetaro Labs are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. With the Showtime Watch set to be delivered in Q1-Q2 of 2025, tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the arrival of this innovative device.Ben's journey, from his early days of Bitcoin mining to his current role as a visionary in the blockchain and wearable technology space, is a testament to his passion for innovation and his commitment to driving positive change through technology. As he continues to explore new frontiers, it's clear that Ben Crox and the Showtime Watch are names to watch in the years to come.

Showtime Watch showcasing the gesture control system