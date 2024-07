Global Tire Retreading Market Breaking Records with a Size of USD 5.21 Million in 2023, Anticipates 4.39% CAGR 2030

The Global Tire Retreading Market size was valued at around USD 5.21 million in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 7.11 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.39% during the forecast period, i.e., 202

Tire Retreading Market Size is Growing at a CAGR of around 4.39% by 2030

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Tire Retreading Market size was valued at around USD 5.21 million in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 7.11 million by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.39% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.Market Driver of the tire retreading marketGrowing Commercial Vehicle Sector Driving Market Growth – The retread tires industry is primarily driven by the booming commercial vehicle sector. The number of commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and heavy machinery, on the road rises in tandem with the demand for logistics and transportation services. These vehicles usually need to have their tires changed at regular intervals to maintain fuel efficiency and safety. The retreading process offers an economical and eco-friendly solution to preserve tire performance without having to buy new tires. Retreaded tires have lower costs and a longer lifespan, which helps fleet operators and companies in the commercial vehicle industry better manage operating expenses.Unlock the Secrets Behind the Explosive Growth: Download Free Sample [PDF, Excel, PPT] of the Report: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/tire-retreading-market.html π‹πžπšππ’π§π π‚π¨π¦π©πšπ§π’πžπ¬ 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐒𝐧𝐠𝐒𝐧 𝐭𝐑𝐞 𝐆π₯π¨π›πšπ₯ Tire Retreading Market:β€’ Bridgestoneβ€’ Continentalβ€’ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Companyβ€’ Kraiburg Austriaβ€’ Marangoni SPAβ€’ Michelinβ€’ MRF Ltdβ€’ Pirelliβ€’ OthersTire Retreading Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the market based on the type of vehicle, tire type, retreading process, tire size, and sale channel.β€’ By Type of Vehicle - Passenger Cars, Heavy & Ultra Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Off the Road Tireβ€’ By Tire Type - Radial, Biasβ€’ By Retreading Process - Mold Cure, Pre-Cureβ€’ By Sales Channel - OEM, Independent Retreadersβ€’ By Tire Size - Tire Size 1, Tire Size 2, Tire Size 3, Tire Size 4, Tire Size 5, Tire Size 6, Tire Size 7, Tire Size 8, Tire Size 9β€’ By Region - Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & AfricaBased on the Tire Type:β€’ Radialβ€’ BiasThe radial tire segment holds a major market share due to several factors supporting its widespread application and dominance in the market. Radial tires are known for their flexibility, durability, and performance because of their structure, which features cords arranged at a 90-degree angle to the direction of travel.Based on the Retreading Process:β€’ Mold Cureβ€’ Pre-CureThe pre-cure retreading process holds a major share of the Global Tire Retreading Market. Pre-cure retreading is a process of attaching a pre-cured tread rubber strip using heat and pressure to a buffed tire casing. Due to its longevity and uniform tread pattern, this approach is mainly favored for a variety of tires used in commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Set to Capture Significant Market ShareGeographically, the Global Tire Retreading Market expands across:β€’ North Americaβ€’ South Americaβ€’ Europeβ€’ The Middle East & Africaβ€’ Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominates the Global Tire Retreading Market. The considerable presence of commercial vehicles, along with trucks, buses, and different heavy-duty vehicles, in the Asia-Pacific region, is one of the major causes of the dominance of this region in the tire retreading industry.Trending Reports (Book Now and Save 20%)Vietnam Truck & Bus Tire Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/vietnam-truck-bus-tire-market.html Mexico Tire Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/mexico-tire-market.html Run Flat Tire Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/run-flat-tire-market.html Connected Tires Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/connected-tires-market.html Tire (Tyre) Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/global-tire-market.html About Us:MarkNtel Advisors is a leading consulting, data analytics, and market research firm that provides an extensive range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals. We, being a qualitative & quantitative research company, strive to deliver data to a substantial & varied client base, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals, among others.We have been in the market for many years and have conducted multi-industry research across 80+ countries, spreading our reach across numerous regions like America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, etc., and many countries across the regional scale, namely the US, India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, and several others.