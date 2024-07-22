SpeedSize Reveals AI Media Optimization Technology and Video Marketing Strategies for Transforming E-Commerce Businesses
SpeedSize Reveals Cutting-Edge AI Media Optimization Technology and Video Marketing Strategies for Transforming E-Commerce BusinessesNEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce businesses require innovative strategies to attract and retain customers. SpeedSize, a leading AI-powered media optimization platform, highlights the power of video marketing and the role of video optimization in its new article, "eCommerce Video Marketing: How Videos are Transforming eCommerce Businesses."
The article explores the growing trend of video marketing in e-commerce, citing a Renderforest survey that reveals 44% of consumers are more likely to purchase after watching a product video. SpeedSize emphasizes the importance of creating informative and engaging video content that fosters informed buying decisions.
"Videos are revolutionizing e-commerce," says Sagi Keen, CEO at SpeedSize. "They allow brands to build connections, improve SEO, generate leads, establish trust, enhance user experience, increase brand awareness, and ultimately boost customer satisfaction."
The article highlights various video formats e-commerce businesses can leverage, including product demos, explainer videos, testimonials, and influencer content. SpeedSize emphasizes that while video is powerful, optimization is important.
"Even the most compelling video can backfire if it slows down your website," says Adedamola Ojedokun, Content Writer at SpeedSize. "SpeedSize helps businesses overcome this challenge by reducing video file sizes by up to 99% without sacrificing quality. This ensures exceptional user experience and optimal website performance."
Watch a video of the Speedsize Keynote
For more information on how to unlock the full potential of video marketing while maintaining optimal website performance, click here to read the full blog post.
About SpeedSize
The SpeedSize platform uses artificial intelligence to optimize media and improve website performance. The platform helps businesses deliver exceptional digital experiences by ensuring fast-loading, high-quality visuals that captivate and convert visitors. SpeedSize empowers online retailers to scale their businesses and achieve sales goals through innovative media optimization techniques.
Press Contact
Damola Ojedokun
SpeedSize LTD.
info@speedsize.com