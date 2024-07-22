Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,323 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Furniture Market Valued at Around USD 27.65 Billion in 2023, Set to Reach Around USD 41.95 Billion by 2030

Luxury Furniture Market

The Global Luxury Furniture Market size was valued at around USD 27.65 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach around USD 41.95 billion by 2030.

Global Luxury Furniture Market size was valued at around USD 27.65 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach around USD 41.95 billion by 2030

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Luxury Furniture Market continues to flourish, driven by growing consumer preferences for aesthetic indoor design and the surge in the real estate sector. According to a comprehensive market research report by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Luxury Furniture Market size was valued at approximately USD 27.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to around USD 41.95 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.67% during the forecast period of 2024-2030.

Key Factors Propelling Market Growth

The escalating demand for contemporary luxurious furniture directly correlates to the increasing urbanization trend across the globe. As per data from the World Bank, over 56% of the worldwide population resides in urban areas as of 2024. This demographic shift towards urban living spaces has accentuated the need for compact, multi-functional, and stylish furniture designs to cater to smaller living spaces efficiently.

Furthermore, projections from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) foresee the urban population reaching nearly 68% by 2030. This uptrend is anticipated to boost residential unit developments and consequently drive the demand for modern luxury furniture globally.

Explore What This Report Can Do for You: Download Free Sample [PDF, Excel, PPT] of the Report:- https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/luxury-furniture-market.html

Market Trends and Dynamics

The luxury furniture market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the flourishing real estate sector, including residential complexes and commercial establishments like hotels and resorts. To enhance the aesthetic appeal of these properties, the industry is witnessing an increased demand for both indoor and outdoor luxury furniture.

Moreover, the integration of advanced technology and smart features into high-end furniture products is a prevailing trend. Luxury furniture manufacturers are progressively incorporating smart elements, such as adjustable features, massage functions, and smart mattress systems, to cater to a tech-savvy consumer base.

Competitor Breakdown: Top Luxury Furniture Companies 2024-2030

• Cassina S.p.A.
• Kimball International Inc.
• Marge Carson
• Fendi Casa
• Brown Jordan Inc.
• B&B Italia
• Marioni
• Boca Do Lobo
• Duresta
• Bentley Home
• Natuzzi
• Haworth, Inc.
• West Elm
• Pico Muebles
• Maiden Home

For Purchase Enquiry or Further Discussion - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/talk-to-our-consultant/luxury-furniture-market.html

Regional Projections and Market Segmentation

• By Type (Indoor Furniture [Bedroom Furniture, Dining Furniture, Office Furniture, Kitchen Furniture, Living Room Furniture], Outdoor Furniture [Patio Furniture, Rooftop Furniture, Beachfront Furniture, Others])

• By Type of Furniture (Bed, Sofa & Couch, Table & Desk, Chair & Stool, Wardrobes & Dresser, Cabinets & Nightstand, Others)

• By Material (Wood, Plastic, Leather, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Online Platform)

• By End User (Residential, Offices, Commercial & Retail, Hospitality, Others)

• By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

Based on Type: Outdoor Furniture Segment holds a substantial market share in the Global Luxury Furniture Market. The demand for outdoor luxury furniture is increasing due to the growing focus of consumers on utilizing the balcony spaces & their terraces.

North America Accounted for a Considerable Luxury Furniture Market Share: Geographically, North America accounted for a considerable luxury furniture market share during the historical years. The increasing disposable income in the US, Canada, etc., and the rising focus of individuals on aesthetics and urban lifestyles are leading to the increased usage of high-end furniture.

Read More Report:

Luxury Watch: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/luxury-watch-market.html

Japan Sauna and Spa Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/japan-sauna-spa-market.html

Indonesia Plastics Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/indonesia-plastics-market.html

Bottled Water Processing Market: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/bottled-water-processing-market.html

About Us:

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading consulting, data analytics, and market research firm that provides an extensive range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals. We, being a qualitative & quantitative research company, strive to deliver data to a substantial & varied client base, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals, among others.

We have been in the market for many years and have conducted multi-industry research across 80+ countries, spreading our reach across numerous regions like America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, etc., and many countries across the regional scale, namely the US, India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, and several others.

Nick
MarkNtel Advisors
+1 6288958081
sales@marknteladvisors.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Luxury Furniture Market Valued at Around USD 27.65 Billion in 2023, Set to Reach Around USD 41.95 Billion by 2030

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more