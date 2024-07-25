Award-Winning Author R.F. Pina Relaunches His Magnificent Odyssey, 'Tears of the Aeon: The Gothic War.'
Award-wining Author R. F. Pina
Tears of the Aeon: The Gothic War
Winner of the 2024 American Fiction Awards Category: Horror Occult
A magnificent historical love tale filled with action, mystery, horror, drama, and the supernatural.
Tears of the Aeon" skillfully weaves together historical events and mythical tales into a captivating story during the Roman and Goth wars.”LUMBERTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Author R.F. Pina announces the relaunch of his first historical fantasy novel, “Tears of the Aeon: The Gothic War.” The book navigates history through many perspectives. It covers the lavish lives of Roman rulers and lords, as well as a Gothic tribe with wolves. It also covers the sad lives of homeless orphans and the tribes of Visigoths at the brink of dying from a great famine.
— Reedsy.com
It is an epic story about the war between the Visigoths and the Roman Empire in the wild year 376 AD. The story focuses on a peasant Gothic girl from the Taifali tribe named Amia, who meets a mythical warrior named Ahediel in an unusual manner. Their forbidden love attracts the attention of the gods and sets in motion the world's end. Also, the story of Gothic Chieftain Fritigern facing two threats is one of the most interesting plots in the novel. These threats come from King Athanaric and the merciless Huns. To save his tribe from certain death, Fritigern signs a peace treaty with Emperor Valens. He begs Valens for asylum within the empire. This plea sets off a chain of events that will reshape the fate of nations through political and religious conflicts. These events bring betrayal, wars, and death to their doorsteps.
Additionally, author R.F. Pina weaves an intriguing storyline filled with mysteries and allusions carefully taken from the Prose Edda, the Greco-Roman pantheon, and the Nicaean Bible. This narrative prompts readers to question the "reality" of the world they are reading from. They question the reality of supernatural events. The cast of characters is diverse, richly drawn, and emotionally resonant. They balance the story, never becoming dull or wordy. It does so without overwhelming the reader. Supporting characters have equal importance, advancing the narrative with cohesion.
Also, this novel explores the themes of "choices and consequences." It also delves into 'the nature of power' and 'the fight between good and evil.' It combines known pagan myths, such as Greek and Norse mythologies, with real history. Readers can expect the book to defy their expectations from start to finish. The author wrote the story inspired mainly by real historical events after Rome became a Christian power. These events fit well with what the Germanic Goths thought about how the world would end for them.
Finally, "Tears of the Aeon: The Gothic War" does not just recount the wars between the Roman Empire and the Germanic tribes post-Christian era. It is a new tale where humanity fights to survive in a world of bitter inequality where one's existence depends on the religious faction and the economic powers to which they belong. This novel is ideal for those who love a magnificent historical love tale filled with action, love, mystery, horror, drama, and the supernatural.
