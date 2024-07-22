COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Global Market Report 2024 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 saliva screening test market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is anticipated to expand from $3.57 billion in 2023 to $3.90 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. It will grow to $5.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth has been driven by the potential for home testing, an unprecedented need for diagnostic testing, heightened public awareness, and significant investments in research and development.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing healthcare expenditure is a crucial factor propelling the growth of the COVID-19 saliva screening test market. Higher healthcare spending enables the acquisition of advanced diagnostic tools and supports more effective pandemic management. In May 2023, the Office for National Statistics reported a 9.7% increase in the UK's healthcare expenditure, underlining the trend of rising investments in health services. This financial support enhances the deployment and effectiveness of saliva-based screening tests, contributing to better public health outcomes.

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Key Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the COVID-19 saliva screening test market include Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Becton Dickinson and Company. These firms are advancing the field through innovative programs. For instance, Mount Sinai Health System launched the Mount Sinai COVID-19 PCR Saliva Testing program in April 2021, which offers quick, non-invasive testing with results available within 24 hours. This initiative highlights the industry's focus on expanding testing capabilities and improving accessibility.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the forecast period include:

• Increased adoption of saliva tests in non-healthcare settings

• Integration with digital health platforms

• Emergence of next-generation technologies

• Technological advancements in testing methods

• Strategic partnerships to enhance market reach

These trends reflect the industry's efforts to innovate and adapt to evolving needs and technological advancements.

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Segmentation

The COVID-19 saliva screening test market is segmented as follows:

• By Location: Travel Stations, Sports Arenas, Entertainment Venues, Corporate Campus Environments, Universities and Colleges, Factories, Other Locations

• By Technology: Fluorescence-Labelled Antigen, RT-PCR, CRISPR-Cas9

• By Mode of Testing: Centralized Testing, Decentralized Testing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the COVID-19 saliva screening test market in 2023 and is expected to continue its leadership. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for efficient testing solutions support its dominant position in the market.

