Strategic Analysis Of The Global Edge Emitting Laser Market 2024 - 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global edge emitting laser market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.80 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. It will grow to $3.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This significant growth is attributed to the expanding applications in healthcare and medical sectors, increased demand for laser diodes in automotive headlights, and their use in automotive lidar applications, 3D scanning, and printing, coupled with the broader market expansion in the automotive industry.

Rising Adoption of IoT Drives Market Growth

The rise in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a key driver for the edge emitting laser market. IoT refers to the network of interconnected devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that enable data exchange over the internet. Edge-emitting lasers play a crucial role in the IoT ecosystem by providing high-speed, reliable, and efficient data transmission. They support precise sensing capabilities and contribute to the overall energy efficiency and security of IoT systems. For example, a report by the GSM Association predicts that global IoT connections will surge to 23.3 billion by 2025, up from 15.1 billion in 2021. This growing adoption is expected to propel the edge emitting laser market forward.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the edge emitting laser market, such as Sony Corporation, TRUMPF Group, and ams OSRAM AG, are focusing on technological advancements to enhance performance and expand applications. Notably, in September 2022, Kyocera Corporation launched a gallium nitride (GaN) laser chip, the smallest mass-produced chip from a silicon working substrate. This GaN laser chip is designed for micro-light sources crucial for automotive transparent displays and AR/VR applications, offering higher definition, smaller size, and lighter weight.

Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends in the edge emitting laser market include:

• High-Speed Communication: Increasing demand for faster data transmission.

• Instrumentation and Sensors: Expansion in the use of lasers for precision measurement.

• Smart Displays: Adoption in advanced display technologies.

• AR and VR Devices: Application in immersive technologies.

Segments:

• Product Type: Distributed Feedback Laser, Distributed Bragg Reflector Laser, Febry Perot Laser, Broad Area Laser Diode

• Application: Optical Communication, Material Processing, Medical Surgery, Displays, Research And Development, Other Applications

• Industry: Defense And Sensing, Medical And Life Sciences, Optics And Photonic, Electronics, Oil And Gas, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the edge emitting laser market in 2023. The region's advanced technological infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development are driving market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, reflecting increased demand and rapid technological adoption.

Edge Emitting Laser Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Edge Emitting Laser Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on edge emitting laser market size, edge emitting laser market drivers and trends, edge emitting laser market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The edge emitting laser market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

