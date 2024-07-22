Display Monitor Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Display Monitor Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global display monitor market is projected to grow from $150.20 billion in 2023 to $156.94 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shifts in consumer preferences towards larger screens, innovations in energy efficiency, demand for immersive gaming experiences, improvements in color accuracy and contrast ratios, integration of ergonomic features for enhanced user comfort, and the proliferation of multimedia content consumption across various devices. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $188.01 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%, driven by increasing demand for healthcare and medical imaging, smart home integration, augmented and virtual reality, price reductions, and increased accessibility.

Increasing Demand for Remote Work and Learning Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for remote work and learning is expected to propel the growth of the display monitor market. Remote work and learning refer to completing work and educational activities from home or other locations outside of offices and classrooms, usually using online tools and the internet. The rise in remote work and learning has been driven by widespread high-speed internet and the flexibility they provide, utilizing display monitors to enhance productivity and engagement. For instance, in April 2023, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a significant increase in establishments with employees teleworking full-time, growing from 37.4% in 2021 to 42.2% in 2022. Furthermore, Eurostat indicated that 27% of adults aged 16 to 74 reported taking an online course or using online study materials in early 2021, a 4% increase from 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for remote work and learning is driving growth in the display monitor market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the display monitor market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, BOE Technology Group, Applied Materials Inc., NEC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, AU Optronics Corporation, Innolux Corp, Japan Display Inc., Planar Systems Inc., BenQ Corporation, Densitron Technologies Plc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Emerging Display Technologies Corporation, Novaled AG, Crystal Display Systems Ltd, and Smart Infovision.

Trends in Technological Innovation

Major companies are focusing on technological innovations, such as gaming monitors, to enhance gaming experiences and immersion. Gaming monitors are specialized screens built with high refresh rates, fast response times, and technologies to improve gaming experiences by minimizing screen tearing and lag, ensuring smoother and more engaging gameplay. For instance, in August 2023, Samsung Electronics launched the Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch gaming monitor, featuring a 57-inch ultra-wide screen, equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side, with a VA-type LCD panel, a 7680 x 2160 resolution, and a 1000R curvature.

Segments:

• Technology: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Micro-Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Direct-View Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED), Other Technologies

• Panel Size: Under 22.9 Inches, 23-26.9 Inches, 27-41.9 Inches, Above 42 Inches

• Display Color: Colored, Monochrome

• Application: Consumer, Automotive, Sports And Entertainment, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Industrial And Enterprise, Education, Other Applications

• End-User: Residential, Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the display monitor market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading and being the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

