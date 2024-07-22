Direct Primary Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Direct Primary Care Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The direct primary care market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $86.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global direct primary care market has shown significant growth, increasing from $61.29 billion in 2023 to $65.61 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. It will grow to $86.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth is driven by the limitations of the fee-for-service model, a shortage and burnout of primary care providers, and the increasing demand for lifestyle medicine, holistic care, convenience, flexibility, transparency, and cost control.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is a major factor contributing to the growth of the direct primary care market. Diabetes, a chronic condition characterized by high blood sugar levels, is on the rise due to factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, aging populations, and genetic predispositions. Direct primary care practices offer unlimited access to primary care services for a flat monthly fee, providing regular check-ups, medication management, lifestyle counseling, and continuous support for patients with diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation's 2021 report, 537 million adults aged 20 to 79 worldwide were diagnosed with diabetes, a number projected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. This rising prevalence of diabetes is propelling the growth of the direct primary care market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the direct primary care market include Oak Street Health Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., One Medical Group, RubiconMD, Aledade Inc., Crossover Health Medical Group APC, Everside Health Inc., Elation Health, Paladina Health, SignatureMD, PeakMed, DPC Frontier, MedLion, Salud Healthcare LLC, Turntable Health, Atlas.md, Freedom Healthworks LLC, R-Health, EverMed DPC, Boston Direct Health, Nextera Healthcare, CareClix, Forward Family Healthcare, Hint Health, and Qliance Medical Management. These companies focus on innovative service offerings, such as direct-to-consumer (DTC) services, to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in January 2022, MedLion Management Inc. launched an Online Medical Service, a DTC offering that enhances customer access and experience through streamlined appointment scheduling, virtual consultations, secure messaging, and access to electronic health records.

Segments

• By Type: Clinical Services, Laboratory Services, Consultative Services, Care Coordination, Comprehensive Care Management

• By Practice Setting: Solo Practices, Group Practices, Other Practice Settings

• By Application: Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Primary Care, Osteopathy, Psychiatry, Pediatrics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the direct primary care market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Direct Primary Care Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Direct Primary Care Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on direct primary care market size, direct primary care market drivers and trends, direct primary care market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The direct primary care market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

