Global Graphene Electronics Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

It will grow from $1.02 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The graphene electronics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.02 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. It will grow to $4.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government support for environmental conservation, electrification of transportation, graphene's thermal conductivity, and its use in nanotechnology.

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the graphene electronics market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) are propelled by one or more electric motors, and their demand is increasing due to improved battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure, and increasing model availability. The integration of graphene electronics in electric vehicles holds the potential to revolutionize the industry by providing higher efficiency, better performance, longer battery life, faster charging, and enhanced safety. For instance, in March 2022, the US Department of Energy reported that sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles, including all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), nearly doubled from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the graphene electronics market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the graphene electronics market include AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., NanoXplore Inc., Skeleton Technologies GmbH, CVD Equipment Corporation, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Directa Plus Spa, Versarien PLC, Grafoid Inc., Platonic Nano Tech, Graphene Platform Corporation, Graphenea Inc., Global Graphene Group, First Graphene Ltd., XG Sciences Inc., Crayonano AS, Graphene Square Inc., BTCorp Generique Nano Pvt, Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd., HydroGraph Clean Power Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Paragraf Ltd., Angstron Materials Inc., Graphmatech AB, Cambridge Graphene Centre, and Applied Graphene Materials Plc.

Trends: Advancements and Innovations

Major companies operating in the graphene electronics market are developing graphene field-effect transistor (GFET) devices to enhance performance, efficiency, and miniaturization in next-generation electronic devices. GFETs represent cutting-edge technology in electronics, offering significant advantages in speed, flexibility, and thermal management. For instance, in January 2022, Graphenea Inc., a Spain-based company that manufactures graphene-based chips and materials, launched the GFET-S30 for sensing applications. This chip leverages Graphene's proprietary High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process flow to provide 30 back-gated graphene devices distributed in a grid pattern on the chip.

Segments:

Product: Display, Memories, Batteries, Solar Cell, Integrated Circuits And Chips, Other Products

Material Type: Graphene Film, Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Foam

Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Robotics, Aerospace And Defense, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the graphene electronics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Graphene Electronics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Graphene Electronics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on graphene electronics market size, graphene electronics market drivers and trends, graphene electronics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The graphene electronics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

