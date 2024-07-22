PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 Poe wears optimism in her last SONA In this coming State of the Nation Address (SONA) appearance on July 22, Senator Grace Poe will wear a Filipino terno reflecting her optimism as she capped 12 years of serving the people as a legislator. Poe will walk the red carpet in a one-piece white silk crepe terno designed by Filipino fashion master Paul Cabral. The gown features a small semi-bias skirt that flows and two-tone beadworks of gold and silver minute bugle beads inspired by leaves. During the opening of session in the morning, Poe will don another Cabral couture of simple sheath white silk crepe dress cut in the hips with piña fabric combination on top detailed with different types of vintage lace. "Over the past 12 years, we have seen the resilience, goodness and hope of the Filipinos. We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve," said Poe, whose term as senator will end in June 2025. There will always be work to do," she added. Like every Filipino, Poe said she also awaits President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s SONA this year and has her own wish list of issues. The senator said she looks forward to the President's bold efforts in addressing high prices plaguing every Filipino family, especially the poor. The Kadiwa stores or similar initiatives should be accessible to more communities. True to their real intent, these stores should offer quality but lower-priced goods like rice, and should help farmers find markets for their produce, Poe said. "We will watch out for pronouncements about quality jobs. Millions remain without income or stable livelihood. Every SONA should usher in hope for employment opportunities and for decent wages for our workers," she said. Poe said she will keep an ear on directives to speed up mass transportation projects. "We also have high hopes that the repairs on our airports and other critical infrastructures will no longer be hampered by delays," she said. Poe said power interruptions in Metro Manila and in the provinces must be solved. "We have authored bills for the grant of franchises to local power producers in some provinces. The development of our energy sector may take years, but officials should not grapple in the dark on how to do it," she said. Poe said she also hopes the SONA will address the lack of a clear and firm policy on the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country. "POGOs have spawned crimes, trafficking, and corruption. Let our revenues come from legal and legitimate sources," she said. Poe said she also trusts that there will be no letup in the Philippines' assertion of its sovereignty and territory in the West Philippine Sea. "It's critical that all our statements and maritime activities should be in line with our historic legal victory in the Permanent Court of Arbitration. At the same time, we must continue to beef up our Coast Guard so it can be a reliable protector of our fishermen, our forces, and our resources at sea," she said. "Despite the disparity in power and the challenges, we must not surrender, never give up," Poe added.