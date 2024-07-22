Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide Market Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities
The Business Research Company's Galacto-Oligosaccharide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global galacto-oligosaccharide market has shown robust growth, rising from $0.78 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1.22 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4%, driven by increasing health awareness, growing demand for prebiotics, and advancements in gut health research.
Rising Awareness of Gut Health Drives Market Growth
The growing consumer awareness of gut health benefits significantly contributes to the market’s expansion. Rising demand for prebiotics and the application of galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in functional foods and infant nutrition are key factors propelling this growth. According to a 2023 report by the Office for National Statistics, preterm births have increased from 7.4% in 2020 to 7.5% in 2021, highlighting the need for improved infant nutrition solutions that include GOS.
Key Players and Market Trends
Major players such as Cargill Incorporated and Royal Friesland Campina are advancing enzymatic synthesis processes to enhance GOS production. FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ launch of Biotis GOS-OP, a high-concentration GOS product, exemplifies innovation in this sector. This product boasts a galacto-oligosaccharide content of 94%, setting a new standard in gut health supplements.
In a strategic move, DuPont De Nemours and DSM are focusing on improving GOS efficiency and yield through advanced enzymatic processes, solidifying their market positions.
Trends Shaping the Future
The market is witnessing significant trends including:
• Advancements in Production Technology: Enhanced methods for GOS synthesis are improving product quality.
• Innovations in Food and Beverage Formulations: New applications are emerging, leveraging GOS for better health benefits.
• Progress in Prebiotic Research: Ongoing studies are expanding the understanding of GOS benefits.
• Development in Food Technology: Innovations are enhancing GOS’s functionality in various applications.
Market Segmentation
• Product: Liquid, Powder
• Source: Plants, Animals, Microorganisms
• Primary Function: Prebiotic, Sweetener
• Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Animal Feed, Other Applications
Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market
Europe led the galacto-oligosaccharide market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The region’s strong focus on health and wellness, coupled with increasing investments in gut health research, positions it as a key player in the market.
