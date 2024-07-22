Diagnostic Radioisotopes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Diagnostic Radioisotopes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Diagnostic Radioisotopes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diagnostic radioisotopes market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size expanding from $5.06 billion in 2023 to $5.54 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. It will grow to $8.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the historical advancements in radioactivity, the introduction of technetium-99m, and the significant clinical applications and research breakthroughs in nuclear medicine.

Rising Burden of Cancer Drives Market Expansion

The increasing incidence of cancer is a primary driver of the diagnostic radioisotopes market. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell division and tissue destruction, is influenced by various lifestyle and environmental factors. Diagnostic radioisotopes play a crucial role in cancer management, providing precise diagnosis, targeted treatments, and effective monitoring of disease progression. According to a report by the European Commission in October 2023, new cancer cases rose by 2.3% from 2020, reaching 2.74 million in 2022, and cancer deaths increased by 2.4% compared to the previous year. This growing burden of cancer underscores the importance of radioisotopes in modern oncology.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global diagnostic radioisotopes market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16033&type=smp

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the diagnostic radioisotopes market are focusing on advancing radiopharmaceutical technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy and expand nuclear medicine applications. Notable players include Cardinal Health Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., BWX Technologies Inc., and Bracco Diagnostic Inc. For instance, in March 2022, Bracco Group launched Blue Earth Therapeutics, a subsidiary dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, initially targeting prostate cancer with future plans to address other oncology areas.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are influencing the diagnostic radioisotopes market, including:

• Hybrid Imaging Techniques: Combining different imaging modalities to provide more comprehensive diagnostic information.

• Theranostics: Integrating diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in one approach.

• Molecular Imaging Techniques: Advanced imaging methods for more precise diagnostics.

• Use of Cyclotrons or Generators: Enhanced production of radioisotopes.

• Safety and Radiation Protection: Innovations aimed at improving patient and staff safety.

Diagnostic Radioisotopes Market Segmentation

The diagnostic radioisotopes market is segmented as follows:

• By Radioisotope: Technetium-99m, Thallium-201, Gallium-67, Iodine-123, FluoroDeoxyGlucose (FDG), Rubidium-82, Other Radioisotopes

• By Imaging Modality: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Beta Emitters

• By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the diagnostic radioisotopes market in 2023, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of diagnostic technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and a rising prevalence of cancer.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-radioisotopes-global-market-report

Diagnostic Radioisotopes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diagnostic Radioisotopes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diagnostic radioisotopes market size, diagnostic radioisotopes market drivers and trends, diagnostic radioisotopes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The diagnostic radioisotopes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diagnostic Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-diagnostic-global-market-report

Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-enzymes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293