Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Contract Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global contract lifecycle management (CLM) market is projected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2023 to $1.54 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.71 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%, driven by digital transformation, enhanced data analytics, and integration with enterprise systems.

Rise of Remote Work Arrangements Drives Market Growth

The prevalence of remote work arrangements is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the contract lifecycle management market. Remote work setups, where employees work from locations outside traditional offices, are rising due to advancements in technology and changing attitudes toward work-life balance. According to a survey by the Office for National Statistics in May 2022, 42% of workers anticipated working primarily from home and occasionally from their regular place of employment. This shift is driving demand for contract lifecycle management solutions that provide centralized platforms for efficient contract creation, collaboration, and management, ensuring seamless operations regardless of employees' locations.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global contract lifecycle management market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16022&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the contract lifecycle management market include Koch Industries Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Docusign Inc., Coupa Software, Zycus, JAGGAER, Revitas, Icertis Inc., Nintex, PandaDoc, SirionLabs, ContractPodAi, Onit, Concord Software, Agiloft Inc., Gatekeeper, Ironclad, ContractWorks, CobbleStone Software, Symfact, Ultria, Aavenir, Outlaw, and SimpliContract.

Trends

The market is experiencing notable trends, including increased integration with AI and machine learning, expansion of cloud-based solutions, enhanced data analytics and reporting, and a focus on security and compliance. For instance, Panoram launched Panoram Contracts in January 2024, a CLM application integrated with Microsoft 365 (M365), which simplifies and streamlines contract management processes within familiar Microsoft apps.

Segments:

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• By Industry: Healthcare And Life Science, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Energy And Utilities, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Legal And Compliance, Retail, Education, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the contract lifecycle management market in 2023, supported by a strong technological infrastructure and high adoption rates. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization and business expansion across borders.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-lifecycle-management-global-market-report

