Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Welcomes New Owner of Pennsylvania Cobras

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is excited to announce Garrett Heflin, known as "Hollywood," as the new owner of the Pennsylvania Cobras. This new ownership underscores the league’s commitment to fostering talent and expanding its reach in the esports community.

About Garrett Heflin:

Garrett Heflin, a lifelong resident of Stafford, has been passionate about gaming since his early days with an Xbox 360. Balancing gaming and football through high school and college, Garrett’s life took a pivotal turn when he joined UEL. He quickly rose to prominence, becoming a top player and winning three consecutive championships. Garrett's dedication and drive have now led him to own a top team in the league, furthering his commitment to esports.

Garrett Heflin shared his excitement:

“Becoming the owner of the Pennsylvania Cobras is a dream come true. UEL has changed my life, and I am committed to giving back to the community that has given me so much. I look forward to building a championship team and contributing to the growth of esports.”

Titus Walker, CEO & Founder of UEL, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Garrett as the new owner of the Pennsylvania Cobras. His journey from player to owner is a testament to his dedication and passion for esports. We are confident that his leadership will drive the Cobras to new levels of success and inspire the entire UEL community.”

UEL’s Recent Milestones:

UEL recently concluded its Season 8 $100K Finals on Father’s Day at Capital One Arena - District E, in partnership with Monumental Sports. With Season 9 tryouts now open, UEL is offering a $1 million prize pool, one of the largest in USA esports history. Players are guaranteed salaries up to $2,500 per match (up to $100K per year), wellness benefits, and more. Interested participants can sign up now on the UEL website.

UEL website: https://ultimateendgamersleague.com

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL):

UEL is a professional esports league with 14 teams based in the USA. Established five years ago, UEL is dedicated to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL caters to the 99% who enjoy playing multiple games across various genres, including fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports.