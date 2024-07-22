Strategic Analysis Of The Global Heterogeneous Catalyst Market 2024 – 2033

Heterogeneous Catalyst Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heterogeneous catalyst market is projected to grow from $26.42 billion in 2023 to $27.92 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The market size is expected to reach $35.28 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable chemical processes, stringent environmental regulations, and the growing emphasis on sustainability.

Increasing Demand for Chemicals Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for chemicals is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the heterogeneous catalyst market. The demand for chemicals is growing due to the rising needs from manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture industries, as well as technological innovations and a shift towards sustainable practices and green technologies. Heterogeneous catalysts play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and environmental sustainability of chemical processes. For instance, in July 2023, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the trade value of US chemical manufacturing products exported in 2022 amounted to $288.0 billion, reflecting a growth of 13.4% compared to 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for chemicals drives the demand for the heterogeneous catalyst market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the heterogeneous catalyst market include Shell Plc, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Chemical, Rio Tinto Ltd., SABIC Corp., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Heraeus Group, Evonik Industries AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Sinopec Group, Solvay SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Arkema Group, INEOS Group AG, Albemarle Corporation, Clariant International AG, JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd, Umicore NV, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Axens SA, Gelest Inc., Zeolyst International Inc, AGGARWAL Chempack Industries Private Limited, and W.R. Grace & Co. These companies are focused on developing innovative products, such as propane dehydrogenation (PDH) catalysts, to enhance PDH catalysts' performance in industrial-scale propylene production. For instance, in April 2024, Clariant launched CATOFIN 312, the latest propane dehydrogenation catalyst. This technology integrates Clariant's custom-designed catalysts and Heat Generating Material (HGM) with Lummus's advanced process, establishing it as one of the rapidly expanding technologies for propylene production.

Major Trends in the Market

The forecast period will witness several key trends, including advancements in nanotechnology, demand for novel catalyst materials, advancements in catalytic converters, and the growing demand for chemical synthesis and metal-based catalysts. These trends are expected to significantly influence the growth and development of the heterogeneous catalyst market.

Segments:

• Product Type: Metal-Based, Chemical-Based, Zeolites-Based, Other Products

• Application: Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Environmental Catalysis, Polymerization, Hydrogenation, Other Applications

• End-User Industry: Oil And Gas, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Environmental, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the heterogeneous catalyst market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

