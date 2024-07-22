Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Welcomes New Owner of Michigan Paladins

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is proud to announce Peter Wettergreen, President and CEO of Wettergreen, LLC, as the new owner of the Michigan Paladins. This acquisition marks a significant step in advancing the team's presence and impact within the esports community.

About Peter Wettergreen:

Peter Wettergreen, a Michigan native, brings decades of experience in the tech industry. His career began with founding an Internet Service Provider in Grand Rapids, MI, and contributing cybersecurity expertise to U.S. military services. Peter's deep immersion in the gaming community since the 1980s drives his commitment to revolutionizing esports. As UEL's Chief Technology Officer since 2023, Peter has fortified UEL’s digital infrastructure and gaming platform with robust security and innovation. Beyond his professional achievements, Peter is dedicated to educating local youth on online safety, promoting responsible internet use, and mentoring college students pursuing technical careers.

Peter Wettergreen expressed his enthusiasm:

“I am honored to take ownership of the Michigan Paladins and to contribute to the growth of esports. My goal is to provide robust support and innovative solutions to enhance the gaming experience for our players and fans. We are committed to fostering a healthy, engaging, and secure environment for all gamers.”

Titus Walker, CEO & Founder of UEL, stated:

“We are thrilled to have Peter as the new owner of the Michigan Paladins. His extensive experience in technology and cybersecurity, combined with his passion for gaming, makes him the perfect fit to lead the team to new heights. We look forward to the continued growth and success of the Paladins under his leadership.”

UEL’s Recent Milestones:

UEL recently concluded its Season 8 $100K Finals on Father’s Day at Capital One Arena - District E, in partnership with Monumental Sports. With Season 9 tryouts now open, UEL is offering a $1 million prize pool, one of the largest in USA esports history. Players are guaranteed salaries up to $2,500 per match (up to $100K per year), wellness benefits, and more. Interested participants can sign up now on the UEL website.

UEL website: https://ultimateendgamersleague.com

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL):

UEL is a professional esports league with 14 teams based in the USA. Established five years ago, UEL is dedicated to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL caters to the 99% who enjoy playing multiple games across various genres, including fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports.