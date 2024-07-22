Global Fructooligosaccharides Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Fructooligosaccharides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It will expand from $2.72 billion in 2023 to $2.95 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. It will grow to $4.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth can be attributed to heightened interest in prebiotics, increased use of FOS in infant formulations, and rising demand for diabetic-friendly sweeteners. The market’s expansion is further supported by a surge in demand for functional foods and animal feed.

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Fuels Market Expansion

The rising prevalence of obesity is a key driver for the growth of the fructooligosaccharides market. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, is linked to unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) are utilized in dietary supplements and functional foods to assist in managing obesity by improving lipids and glucose metabolism. The World Heart Foundation reported that approximately 2.3 billion individuals were obese or overweight globally as of March 2023, with projections indicating a rise to 2.7 billion by 2025. This growing concern about obesity is significantly boosting the demand for FOS.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the fructooligosaccharides market, such as Saintroy Lifescience, Cargill Inc., and CJ Group, are heavily investing in production enhancements to meet the growing demand. Notably, in January 2022, Galam invested $30 million in expanding its production of GOFOS, a soluble short-chain fructooligosaccharide known for its prebiotic benefits. This expansion aims to support diverse food applications, including cereals, energy bars, and dairy products.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

The fructooligosaccharides market is witnessing several significant trends:

• Demand for Natural Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural FOS sources for healthier dietary options.

• Focus on Low-Calorie Foods: The market is shifting towards low-calorie sweeteners as part of healthier eating habits.

• Cost-Effective Production: Companies are developing cost-effective methods for producing FOS.

• Research and Development Efforts: Emphasis on R&D is driving innovation in FOS formulations.

• Innovative Product Formulations: There is a growing trend towards creating new and diverse FOS products.

Market Segmentation

• By Source: Chicory, Sucrose

• By Form: Powder, Liquid

• By Application: Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2023, North America led the fructooligosaccharides market, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high consumer awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing health consciousness and expanding market opportunities.

Fructooligosaccharides Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fructooligosaccharides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fructooligosaccharides market size, fructooligosaccharides market drivers and trends, fructooligosaccharides market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fructooligosaccharides market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

