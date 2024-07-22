Inmates in Federal Prison Sexually Attacked Female Staff Over 1,600 Times, Congress Must Take Action
We need a federal law to protect staff from sexual attacks! No one should have to go to work and be sexually attacked.”THOMSON, IL, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shocking statistics have been revealed regarding the safety of female staff at Thomson federal prison. According to a report, inmates have exposed themselves to female staff over 1,600 times between 2019 and 2023. What's even more alarming is that this behavior is not considered a crime, leaving these staff members vulnerable to sexual attacks. In response, we have joined forces with Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to demand answers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and urge Congress to take action to protect these staff members.
This has shed light on the disturbing reality faced by female staff members working in federal prisons. These women are subjected to sexual harassment and exposure on a daily basis, with little to no repercussions for the inmates responsible. This is not only a violation of their rights but also puts their safety at risk. It is unacceptable that this behavior is not considered a federal crime and immediate action must be taken to address this issue.
In light of these alarming findings, we have joined forces with Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to demand answers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. We are also calling on Congress to take action and pass a federal law that will protect female staff members from sexual attacks. It is the responsibility of our government to ensure the safety and well-being of all its citizens, including those who work in our federal prisons. We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this issue and must take action now.
We urge Congress to act swiftly and pass a federal law that will protect female staff members from sexual attacks in federal prisons. It is time for our government to prioritize the safety and well-being of these staff members and hold inmates accountable for their actions. We stand with Senator Joni Ernst in demanding answers and taking action to protect these women. It is time for change and we will not rest until justice is served.
