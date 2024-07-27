Massive New Deals From Interstate Movers Terry Moving & Storage

Terry Moving & Storage moves happy customer Bethny A. from CA to MI Quality Business Awards

Enjoy big discounts from Orange County's premier interstate movers

Interstate moving is a significant undertaking. From our base in Orange County, we have the expertise to transport your items, including vehicles, to any of the 11 Western states.” — Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage, Quality Business Awards’ Top Movers in Lake Forest, CA, is excited to announce some of the biggest discounts in its history to help ease the stress and expense of moving. “We understand that moving is challenging and costly, but with our passion and expertise, we're here to make your interstate move as smooth as possible,” said founder Mark Terry.

Special Discounts:

25% OFF BOXES

10% OFF PACKING LABOR

1-Month FREE Storage

Terry Moving & Storage’s professional moving team is dedicated to ensuring your belongings are stored securely on the road and delivered safely to your new location. “Interstate moving is a significant undertaking, and we take it very seriously. From our base in Orange County, we have the expertise to transport your items, including vehicles, to any of the 11 Western states,” added Terry. “We handle packing, moving, and storage with the utmost care, treating your belongings as if they were our own. From start to finish, Terry Moving & Storage ensures a seamless relocation and safe storage of your possessions.”

BACK-TO-BACK 5-STAR REVIEWS

“Hired Terry Moving for our 3000 sq ft home in Santa Ana, CA, for our move to Michigan. On day one, JB and Larry showed up to pack everything in boxes. They are both professionals in every way. They communicate well, they are expert packers, and they treat your belongings as if each item is valuable. Day two, JB (expert) arrives with 3 other star movers, Simon, Chuy, and Eloy. All amazing! Loaded truck in 5 hours. Steve, our driver across to Michigan, showed up just to meet us and reassure us—overall great experience! Hire these pros for your next move! No surprises on billing either.” –Bethany A. via Yelp

STORAGE SOLUTIONS FOR A FLEXIBLE MOVE

Moving isn't always straightforward, and perfect timing for moving into your new home or office is rare. That's why Terry Moving & Storage offers one month of free storage, providing the flexibility you need. With the premier moving company, you can rest assured that your belongings are secure no matter how long it takes to settle into your new place.

PERSONALIZED MOVES WITH CLEAR COMMUNICATION

Whether moving a small load or undertaking a large relocation, their tailored moving packages are designed to fit your needs. Enjoy a personalized moving experience that covers every detail of your interstate move. Terry Moving & Storage prioritizes clear communication and outstanding customer service, ensuring you are informed and supported throughout your journey.

Get a personalized quote today or call (949) 587-9490 to schedule your free estimate. Discover why Terry Moving & Storage is the perfect partner for a move that goes the distance with ease.

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

Terry Moving & Storage specializes in providing comprehensive moving and storage solutions. With years of experience and a dedicated team, we ensure a stress-free moving experience for our clients. Our services include local and long-distance moves, packing, and secure storage options. Visit terrymovingoc.com today.