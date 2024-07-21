Adventure Tourism Market to Rise up to the $2 Trillion by 2032, with 19.5% Annual Growth From 2023 to 2032

Adventure Tourism Industry 2032

On the basis of type, the soft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technology-driven players such as online hotel aggregators and search engines have heavily invested in big data analytics to make analytics-driven business decisions.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Adventure Tourism Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Activity, by Type of Traveler, by Age Group, by Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The global adventure tourism market size was valued at $324.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global adventure tourism market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the increase in the level of income in emerging geographical areas and reduced costs relating to air travel and accommodation, mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst proliferating tourism industry, and high penetration of the internet.

By type, the soft segment accounted for the major market share in 2022, garnering more than half of the global adventure tourism market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is because the moderate to low-risk level activities in this category make it highly accessible to people of different age groups. Furthermore, the increased inclination of tourists, especially the elderly people towards experiencing the natural environment and learning.

By activity, the land-based activity segment held the highest market share in 2022, holding more than half of the global adventure tourism market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. This is because land-based activities are often easier and require less monetary investment from the travelers. The air-based activity segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is because it provides people with the adventurous experience of flying and thrill, which attracts young travelers.

By age group, the 30 to 41 years segment held the major market share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global adventure tourism market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is because people in this age group may afford frequent travel to various parts of the world, which positively impacts the growth of the tourism industry worldwide.

By sales channel, the direct segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global adventure tourism market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is because of the increase in the ease of making travel arrangements due to improvements in technology.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period since the Asia-Pacific adventure tourism market attracts numerous adventure travelers from around the globe. The region offers diverse activities such as wildlife reserves and national parks such as Sundarbans in India, Mt. Everest in Nepal, rain forests in Borneo, and whale watching & scouting kiwis in New Zealand to explore.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adventure tourism market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing adventure tourism market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the adventure tourism market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global adventure tourism market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

