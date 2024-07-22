Sunrise Jewelry Manufacturing Corporation Providing Wholesalers Easy Access to Quality Mountings and Settings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Jewelry Mfg Corp was founded in 1977 as a manufacturer of high-quality jewelry. The company sells its products to wholesalers primarily in the United States and Canada and became recognized as a leading manufacturer of high quality diamond jewelry. At the time, the tennis bracelet was just becoming popular.
When the founder introduced his own designs, wholesalers immediately flooded the struggling company with orders. And once the tennis bracelet was famously coined as such in a U.S. Open match, there was no turning back. Throughout the 1980s, the Sunrise flourished, not only on the strength of its reputation as the leading manufacturer of the tennis bracelet, but as well, on its fine quality earrings, necklaces and rings as its product line expanded.
Sunrise Jewelry is the original manufacturer of all the jewelry designs on its website. The company is based in San Diego, California and employs talented model designers and production artists. When you buy from Sunrise, you benefit from years of experience, the best quality guarantees, and expert advice.
All custom jewelry orders placed with Sunrise Jewelry is committed to providing the best service to its customers. Trained customer service representatives are available 24/7 to provide exceptional support through phone chat and email support. The company makes every effort to extend its commitment to quality to every aspect of its business. Whether you are looking for product information, recommendations, advice, or have questions about its policies, a Sunrise Jewelry representative will be happy to assist.
Sunrise Jewelry's commitment to customer satisfaction includes the highest standards of quality for each product. As a manufacturer, the company is able to offer each piece of jewelry in a wide range of sizes, diamond carats, and gold carats in yellow gold, white gold, and platinum, creating many price ranges for each product. These different combinations, along with their unique manufacturing process, allow customers to customize each product to their individual tastes and budgets.
Sunrise Jewelry Portal allows customers to place new orders, view accounting records, and retrieve marketing materials.
High-quality images throughout the website show each piece of jewelry in minute detail. Every piece of jewelry on the site can be viewed in 360 degrees by clicking the 360 degree rotation links located throughout the site. This exciting feature allows customers to carefully examine each piece of jewelry before purchasing.
Sunrise Jewelry ensures that the quality of their products exceeds all expectations and leaves no stone unturned to ensure customer satisfaction from the point of sale to delivery. Your comments and thoughts are appreciated and will be used to continually improve our service standards.
Benefits of buying from Sunrise Jewelry:
• High quality premium diamond jewelry sold as settings or finished products.
• Free access to thousands of products, including bridal jewelry, diamond earrings, diamond necklaces and pendants, diamond bracelets, and more, all customizable.
• Customize each jewelry design with metal types, diamond quality choices, different total carat weights, and lengths/sizes. All these options ensure that customers find exactly what they are looking for. All jewelry designs are customizable.
• Direct Manufacturing Pricing – Lowest Prices. Sunrise Jewelry special discounted prices will only be visible after you have logged in and created your product specifications. To see the cost, please log in first. Please note that you will not be able to see the prices without logging in first.
• Silver Patterns – Silver and CZ patterns available on all products.
• Personal Account Manager – To assist you with all your fine jewelry needs.
• New products updated daily.
• Instant price quotes for all products are based on current market prices and are updated daily.
• No minimum order amount required.
• Fast repair and adjustment service.
• Detailed product specifications and descriptions are available in a downloadable PDF.
• Printed catalogs are available upon request. Call us to order today.
Environmental Commitment
Sunrise Jewelry is committed to a clean environment and takes pride in our innovative, eco-friendly production facilities. They use innovative methods and techniques that protect the environment. Visit the company’s website to learn more about Sunrise Jewelry' eco-friendly manufacturing process.
Nir Golan
Nir Golan
Sunrise Jewelry Mfg Corp.
+1 619-482-0363
