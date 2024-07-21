Global Policy Advisors sees financial market volatility leading up to DNC Convention

Submit Release
NEW YORK, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an advisory note, Global Policy Advisors (GPA), a consultancy to institutional investors, highlighted the potential for increased financial market volatility in the weeks leading up to the Democratic National Convention. “The withdrawal of President Biden from the election has introduced significant uncertainty into the markets,” the note said.

“We expect this situation to potentially create a turbulent market environment, especially in equities, as traders react to the evolving political landscape,” said Salar Ghahramani, the executive director of Global Policy Advisors. “The caveat is that the longer-term investors will simply shrug off the news and will continue to move forward based on the existing fundamentals, although they will likely revise and update their hedging strategies,” he added.

About Global Policy Advisors

Global Policy Advisors® is a consultancy to corporations, boards of directors, and institutional investors — including hedge funds, public pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs). GPA provides advisory services in the intersection of law, policy, and finance. Its practice areas include corporate governance, foreign investments, international and regulatory affairs, and sovereign wealth funds.


