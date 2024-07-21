Lilium expands POWER-ON, creating Comprehensive Solutions Portfolio with Leading Digital Innovators

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), today announced the next phase of its “POWER-ON” Aftermarket Services portfolio, providing a suite of digital solutions to ensure efficient and seamless operation of the Lilium Jet.



The digital suite includes flight planning and aircraft performance ground and Electronic Flight bag solutions, a customer portal with access to technical publications and health monitoring and other ground operations and safety solutions for its customer base. The portal will integrate AI functions for more efficient workflows. These digital systems represent another step towards the Lilium Jet’s planned entry into service in 2026 and reflect the importance of robust digital systems for safe and efficient operations. It represents an integral part of the company’s industry-first service organization, Lilium POWER-ON, which will provide a full portfolio of services for all aspects of the daily operations of the aircraft.

Initial partners are already contributing to Lilium’s flight test campaign as part of the first phase. This includes Microsoft’s Azure cloud solution for monitoring the health of the aircraft for flight test clearance. As development continues, the offering will expand to integrate additional critical capabilities for efficient flight planning for the Lilium Jet leveraging proprietary algorithms for Lilium’s energy and propulsion systems, and ground operations/vertiport management systems suitable for various types of landing sites and operating models.

“POWER-ON” aims to also develop and offer solutions for passenger check-in and biometric vertiport security screening, working with Amadeus, a leading travel technology company to integrate with Amadeus’ existing wide range of airport IT solutions, and also ensure that Amadeus’ global reservation and distribution systems can be used for eVTOL operations.

It will also include Flight Data Monitoring via GE Aerospace’s Event Management System for safety management and training improvement. Additionally, customers will be able to access technical documents and ask for engineering support through a dedicated customer portal—which will integrate AI functions for more efficient workflows.

Lilium POWER-ON is Lilium’s services offering for customers and partners, comprising battery management, maintenance, flight operations, training, and digital solutions. Announced earlier this year, Lilium POWER-ON ensures that Lilium partners can access the resources they need while enabling seamless, efficient services and robust aftermarket products. Further partnerships for Lilium’s digital portfolio will be announced shortly.

Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer of Lilium, said: “We are thrilled to be developing a comprehensive digital portfolio that will set new standards in the Regional Air Mobility market and to be working with such esteemed partners. Our goal is to ensure that every aspect of operating the Lilium Jet is as efficient, safe, and seamless as possible: our unique Lilium POWER-ON offering, which now includes this rich portfolio of essential operational solutions, ensures our operators can access an incredibly comprehensive suite of services for Lilium Jet operations. Leveraging the unique capabilities of our digital partners ensures that we can benefit from established best-in-class solutions that our operators are already familiar with.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 1,000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

