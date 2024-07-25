Board Member and Chief Operating Officer Ram Mahidhara, Ph.D. Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Ram brings a rich enthusiasm for learning and contributing to the betterment of the world and the organizations for which he works. We're thrilled to see someone of his stature earn this credential.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ram Mahidhara, Ph.D., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Ram is the chief operating officer and co-founder of arara.io, a company focused on providing AI-assisted climate-sensitive finance to supply chain companies. He worked at the IFC-International Finance Corporation for more than twenty years, last serving as a chief investment officer in the infrastructure department. During his tenure at IFC, Ram managed an infrastructure portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa of over US$2.6 billion, as well as a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure focused co-lending program with four insurance companies and a sovereign wealth fund. Over his career, he has experience in Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and North America. More recently, Ram’s focus has been on the overall area of decarbonization, both for conventional as well as hard-to-abate sectors, as well as consulting for some of the world’s largest multilateral institutions. Ram serves as vice-chair of the advisory board for Levine Music in Washington DC, and on the advisory board of Sensing Local in Bengaluru, India. He earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and an MA in economics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.
“We’re thrilled to see someone of Ram’s global stature and experience earn this credential,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "He brings a rich enthusiasm for learning and contributing to the betterment of the world and the organizations for which he works."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“It has been many years since I've done and enjoyed a course so much,” said Mr. Mahidhara. “It was a rich experience, in learning, re-learning, and broadening my thinking. The lecturers and speakers were outstanding - with deep experience and expertise in their fields. The structure and sequencing of the course were excellent! Thank you to the DCRO Institute for a superb experience!” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®