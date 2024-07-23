Board Member, Chairperson, and Trustee Zelda Roscherr Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
We welcome Zelda to our elite global roster of credential holders, noting the significant impact she is having in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors, and look forward to her growing influence.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Zelda Roscherr of South Africa.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Zelda is an independent non-executive director for the FirstRand group, the largest financial services group in South Africa by market capitalization. She is the chairperson of the Board Risk Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. She also chairs the advisory board of an asset manager and the risk committee of an investment bank. Zelda serves as a board trustee for a large South African empowerment foundation, a public benefit organization. She is currently the chairperson of its disbursement committee and serves on the investment committee. She has more than 30 years of financial services experience in various executive and advisory roles, holding positions as head of fixed income, currencies, and commodities, bank treasurer, and specialist risk consultant in the past. Zelda received degrees in mathematics, econometrics, and statistics from the University of Johannesburg and a Master's degree in Global Finance from the Bayes Business School (UK). She holds the Competent Boards’ ESG Competent Director’s certificate and is a certified John Maxwell leadership coach.
“We welcome Zelda to our elite global roster of credential holders, noting the significant impact she is having in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "We look forward to seeing her expanded impact as her board leadership roles and application of the positive governance of risk-taking will surely continue to foster.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The programme offers access to prominent voices and leading experts in the field of board risk governance, addressing a wide range of risks that confront all organizations. My focus and influence as an independent director will expand thanks to my exposure through this experience.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking®. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®