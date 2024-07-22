Information Security Expert Mai Shuaibi is the First in Jordan Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Drawing from her extensive background in information security leadership, Mai underscores the importance of continuous development in cybersecurity risk governance.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Mai Sh. Shuaibi of Amman, Jordan. She is the first person in Jordan to have earned this global distinction.
Mai is the risk governance senior manager for Arab Bank, where she oversees the development and implementation of the bank's risk governance framework, ensuring effective risk management practices, and promoting a strong risk culture.
"We’re pleased to welcome Mai to the growing club of global credential holders in this important area of Cybersecurity," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Drawing from her extensive background in information security leadership, she underscores the importance of continuous development in cybersecurity risk governance."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program is comprehensive and has a well-structured curriculum,” said Ms. Shuaibi. “The instructors deliver insights and practical knowledge that can be applied directly to real-world situations.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
