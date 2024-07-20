SINGAPORE, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 21, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Jump DeFi

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Jump DeFi, the premier decentralized finance platform on NEAR Protocol. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Jump DeFi's comprehensive suite of DeFi applications and services.

Jump DeFi is a one-stop platform serving multiple blockchain ecosystems, offering a diverse range of DeFi applications including the first-ever swap aggregator on NEAR, an automated market maker, a token launchpad, and NFT staking services. The platform is designed to lower the barrier of entry to decentralized finance for both users and builders, making it a go-to destination for traders, developers, and NFT enthusiasts on NEAR Protocol.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily access Jump DeFi's ecosystem directly from their wallet interface. OKX Wallet users can now leverage Jump DeFi's innovative features such as optimized trading through the Jump Swap Aggregator, participate in token launches via Jump Pad, and engage in NFT staking, all while maintaining the security and convenience of their trusted OKX Wallet. This collaboration expands OKX users' access to the growing NEAR Protocol ecosystem and its unique DeFi offerings.

