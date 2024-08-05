Live Event 'Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn' is coming to Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff in September

Dr. Scott Bonn

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned criminologist, producer, and best-selling author, Dr. Scott Bonn is set to unravel the mysteries of the terrifying serial killer mind in his exciting one-man theatrical event, “Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn,” coming to Arizona in September! This captivating show promises to explore the diabolical minds and desires of the world’s most ruthless killers and the public's fascination with them.

With a background as a criminologist, university professor, and media executive, and having profiled, corresponded with, and interviewed some of the most infamous killers of all time, Dr. Bonn is on a mission to inform, shock, thrill, and captivate. His live show offers a unique opportunity to delve into the psyche of serial killers and understand the magnetic attraction they hold for true crime fans. Dr. Bonn recognizes the disturbing nature of his material and truly respects those affected by serial murder but also promises a lively, exciting and highly entertaining evening for true crime fans.

“Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn” provides a 90-minute immersive experience, where Dr. Bonn shares shocking tales from his encounters with serial killers and delves into the psychological and behavioral pathology of these notorious criminals. The show also features a dynamic Q&A session, allowing the audience to ask burning questions about serial killers and true crime.

September 5: Phoenix, AZ

September 6: Tucson, AZ

September 7: Flagstaff, AZ

Dr. Scott Bonn invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening, where the dark secrets of serial killers and their powerful allure to true crime fans come to life. For all media inquiries and to schedule an interview with Dr. Bonn, please contact Maxine at maxinebonn1980@gmail.com

About Dr. Scott Bonn:

Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, best-selling author, commentator, and producer known for his expertise in the criminal mind. With a career including the profiling and interactions with infamous serial killers, as well as a background in media and advertising, Dr. Bonn brings a truly unique perspective to the discussion of true crime and notorious killers.

