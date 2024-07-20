OKX Wallet Now Integrated with NX Finance

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 21, 2024.

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with NX Finance, a pioneering yield layer in the Solana ecosystem. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access NX Finance's innovative yield leveraging and point farming strategies.

NX Finance offers a variety of vault options for different tokens and risk levels, providing some of the highest APRs within the Solana ecosystem. The platform features unique strategies such as the Fulcrum Strategy, which allows users to leverage JLP up to 5x, and the Gold Mining Strategy (GMS) for point farming and risk redistribution.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily access NX Finance's diverse range of yield optimization strategies directly from their wallet interface. OKX Wallet users can now leverage premium interest-bearing assets, participate in point farming campaigns, and potentially maximize their returns across various risk profiles, all while maintaining the security and convenience of their trusted OKX Wallet.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

