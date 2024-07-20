Update** Derby Barracks / Request for information / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2024 at approximately 2349 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4397 US Route 5 in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION:

Burglary Unlawful Mischief Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mark Marsden

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: Hoagie’s Expressway

***Update, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20th, 2024***

On 07/19/2024, the Vermont State Police received information pertaining to the burglary and a possible identity of the male suspect involved. Through further investigation the male suspect was identified as Mark Marsden (61). Troopers shortly after located Marsden and spoke with him regarding the incident. Marsden ultimately provided consent for Troopers to search his residence. Evidence of the burglary was located inside Marsden’s residence. It was also learned that at the time of the burglary, Marsden was violating an active set of court ordered conditions of release.

Marsden was subsequently taken into custody for the above-listed offenses and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks. Marsden was processed for the above-listed offenses and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

***Initial news release, 11:22 a.m. Friday, July 19th, 2024***

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 19th, 2024, at approximately 0625 hours, Troopers assigned to the Derby Barracks received report of a burglary that occurred in the early hours of the morning at the Hoagie’s Expressway located at 4397 US Route 5 in the Town of Derby. Store employees arrived on scene prior to Troopers and discovered that the suspect had forced entry into the building through a rear window.

Troopers arrived on scene and were able to obtain video surveillance which depicts a lone male forcing entry into the store on 07/18/2024 at approximately 2349 hours. Attached are still shots of the male suspect.

Subsequent investigation determined that the suspect stole three hundred dollars in cash and a carton of Marlboro Red cigarettes worth approximately one-hundred and twenty dollars. Investigation also revealed that the suspect caused approximately one-thousand and five-hundred dollars in damage to the store.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.