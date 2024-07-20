SINGAPORE, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 20, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Talent Protocol

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Talent Protocol , an innovative professional reputation layer for Web3. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Talent Protocol's ecosystem of talent-backing and career development tools.

Talent Protocol is a groundbreaking platform that brings reputation on-chain, allowing users to invest in and support up-and-coming talent using blockchain technology. The platform uses 'Talent Tokens' as a means to bootstrap careers and create a mutually beneficial ecosystem for talents and their backers.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily participate in Talent Protocol's unique ecosystem, potentially investing in promising talents and accessing exclusive perks. OKX Wallet users can now seamlessly connect to Talent Protocol, manage their Talent Tokens, and engage with a new paradigm of professional networking and support, all from the security and convenience of their trusted OKX Wallet.

