SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Toyota Motor Corporation - TM

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota" or the "Company") (NYSE: TM).



The class action concerns whether Toyota and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 23, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Toyota securities during the Class Period.

On June 3, 2024, Toyota filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission an English translation of an announcement that Toyota filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier that day. Toyota’s announcement said that after “investigat[ing] its model certification applications as per instructions from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT)”, Toyota discovered that “seven models . . . were tested using methods that differed from the government standards[.]” That same day, The New York Times published an article entitled “Toyota and Other Japanese Carmakers Say They Mishandled Safety Tests.” The article reported that “Toyota [. . .] and other top Japanese automakers [acknowledged] that internal investigations found they had mishandled vehicle testing on dozens of models over the past decade.” Further, “Toyota said it had failed to gather proper data when doing pedestrian and occupant safety tests for three models, including its popular Yaris Cross sport utility vehicle.”

On this news, Toyota’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $5.34 per ADS, or 2.45%, to close at $212.17 per ADS on June 3, 2024.

