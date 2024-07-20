SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against FAT Brands, Inc.– FAT

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 (GLOBENEWSWIRE) Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands, Inc. (“Fat Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Fat Brands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The class period is defined and you have until August 6, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

On May 10, 2024, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California issued a press release stating, in relevant part, that Fat Brands’ controlling shareholder and former Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wiederhorn (“CEO”), along with the Company’s former Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Hershinger and a tax advisor, had “been indicted on federal charges alleging a scheme to conceal $47 million in distributions [Wiederhorn] received in the form of shareholders loans from the IRS, FAT’s minority shareholders, and the broader investing public[.]” On that same day, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil lawsuit against Fat Brands, CEO Wiederhorn, and CFO Hershinger, related to the same alleged misconduct.

On this news, Fat Brands’ stock price fell $2.08 per share, or 27.73%, to close at $5.42 per share on May 10, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

