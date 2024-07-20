SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. - CNP

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (“CenterPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CNP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether CenterPoint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2024, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 storm. The impact of the storm left roughly 2.2 million CenterPoint customers without power. Six days after the storm, some 270,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area were still without power. At a press conference on July 14, 2024, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that he was demanding an investigation into CenterPoint’s response to Hurricane Beryl. Among other comments, Governor Abbott said that CenterPoint did not have “an adequate number of workers pre-staged” before the storm hit.

On this news, CenterPoint’s stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 6.67%, to close at $28.28 per share on July 15, 2024.

