Children’s Book Signing Event with Author Joanne S. Rupp at Cedar Ridge Crafts & Gifts

Cedar Ridge Crafts and Gifts is excited to announce a special childrenโ€™s storytime event with ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ซ ๐‰๐จ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž ๐’. ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ, the creative mind behind the popular โ€œ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ญ๐œ๐ก ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐๐ซ๐ž๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ.โ€ The event will take place on ๐“๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐๐š๐ฒ, ๐‰๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’, ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ:๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ฉ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ‘:๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ฉ๐ฆ ๐š๐ญ ๐‚๐ž๐๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ข๐๐ ๐ž ๐‚๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ & ๐†๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ• ๐–๐ข๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž ๐€๐ฏ๐ž, ๐๐ž๐ž๐ง๐š๐ก, ๐–๐ˆ.

Designed for children aged 3-12 years old, accompanied by an adult, the event will feature a book reading session from ๐Ÿ:๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“ ๐ฉ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ:๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ“ ๐ฉ๐ฆ. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet โ€˜๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ญ๐œ๐กโ€™ the adorable stuffed puppy featured in the books, and participate in a book signing after the reading.

In addition to the fun activities, the author will be offering a special Butterscotch Stuffie as a giveaway to one lucky attendee. Furthermore, 10% of the sales made during the event will be donated to โ€˜Reading is Fundamental,โ€™ a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting literacy among children.

The โ€œ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ญ๐œ๐ก ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐๐ซ๐ž๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ is a heartwarming collection of books that feature the adventures of a puppy named Butterscotch and his owner, Darcie. Through their stories, children are able to connect with the characters on a personal level and explore various emotions and life lessons in a relatable and engaging manner.

The series is praised for its ability to address important topics that children may face growing up, while also providing valuable insights and solutions. With themes of resilience, friendship, and self-discovery, the Butterscotch books offer both children and parents a platform to discuss and navigate through a range of emotions and experiences.

โ€œ๐–๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‰๐จ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž ๐’. ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ ๐š๐ญ ๐‚๐ž๐๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ข๐๐ ๐ž ๐‚๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ & ๐†๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ,โ€ said a spokesperson for the store. โ€œThe Butterscotch Childrenโ€™s Series has captured the hearts of many young readers, and we are excited to provide an opportunity for children to meet the author in person and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of storytelling and activities.โ€

For more information about the event, donโ€™t hesitate to get in touch with Cedar Ridge. Donโ€™t miss this chance to be a part of a magical journey with Butterscotch and Darcie!

๐‰๐จ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž ๐“. ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ

๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ-๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“-๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’

๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฃ@๐ก๐จ๐ญ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ฅ.๐œ๐จ๐ฆ

https://awriterslens.com/

๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐๐ฒ: