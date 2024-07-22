Children’s Book Signing Event with Author Joanne S. Rupp at Cedar Ridge Crafts & Gifts

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cedar Ridge Crafts and Gifts is excited to announce a special children’s storytime event with 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒. 𝐑𝐮𝐩𝐩, the creative mind behind the popular “𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬.” The event will take place on 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏:𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑:𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦 𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 & 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟏𝟗𝟕 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐯𝐞, 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐡, 𝐖𝐈.

Designed for children aged 3-12 years old, accompanied by an adult, the event will feature a book reading session from 𝟏:𝟏𝟓 𝐩𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏:𝟒𝟓 𝐩𝐦. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet ‘𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐜𝐡’ the adorable stuffed puppy featured in the books, and participate in a book signing after the reading.

In addition to the fun activities, the author will be offering a special Butterscotch Stuffie as a giveaway to one lucky attendee. Furthermore, 10% of the sales made during the event will be donated to ‘Reading is Fundamental,’ a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting literacy among children.

The “𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬” is a heartwarming collection of books that feature the adventures of a puppy named Butterscotch and his owner, Darcie. Through their stories, children are able to connect with the characters on a personal level and explore various emotions and life lessons in a relatable and engaging manner.

The series is praised for its ability to address important topics that children may face growing up, while also providing valuable insights and solutions. With themes of resilience, friendship, and self-discovery, the Butterscotch books offer both children and parents a platform to discuss and navigate through a range of emotions and experiences.

“𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒. 𝐑𝐮𝐩𝐩 𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 & 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭,” said a spokesperson for the store. “The Butterscotch Children’s Series has captured the hearts of many young readers, and we are excited to provide an opportunity for children to meet the author in person and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of storytelling and activities.”

For more information about the event, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Cedar Ridge. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a magical journey with Butterscotch and Darcie!

𝐉𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐓. 𝐑𝐮𝐩𝐩

𝟗𝟐𝟎-𝟕𝟐𝟓-𝟖𝟏𝟏𝟒

𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐭𝐣@𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦

https://awriterslens.com/

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲:

