PHILIPPINES, July 20 - Press Release

July 20, 2024 Tolentino: new government procurement law to enhance public services, reduce opportunities for corruption MANILA, Philippines - The New Government Procurement Act (NGPA, or Republic Act 12009) will enhance public services and promote greater transparency, as it streamlines procurement procedures for both national government agencies and local government units (LGUs). Thus said Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, who witnessed the formal signing of the new law by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Saturday (July 20). "A streamlined and more transparent procurement process means faster and greater efficiency in the delivery of government services. This also means less opportunities for graft and corruption," emphasized the senator, himself a former LGU executive who served as mayor of Tagaytay City. Tolentino said the NGPA is necessary because its previous version, Republic Act 9184, which was passed in 2003, needed to be updated to respond to changing times and technologies. The new law introduces several key reforms, including: Most Economically Advantageous and Responsive Bid (MEARB), which emphasizes not only the lowest price, but other factors like quality, sustainability, and social impact.

Most Advantageous and Responsive Bid (MARB), which allows procuring entities to consider factors beyond price, such as technical specifications, delivery time, and post-award services.

Sustainable Procurement, which encourages environmentally friendly practices that consider the lifecycle cost of goods and services, including energy efficiency, recyclability, and environmental impact. Lastly, RA 12009 allows for alternative and innovative procurement procedures, such as the design-build method.