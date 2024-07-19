Dr. Dev Palmer Joins the CHIPS for America Research and Development Office

Credit: DARPA

This week, the Department of Commerce announced that Dr. Dev Palmer has joined CHIPS for America’s Research and Development (R&D) Office as the director of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP). As Director of the NAPMP, Dr. Palmer will help advanced the programs mission to establish a vibrant, self-sustaining, profitable, onshore packaging industry where advanced node chips manufactured in the U.S. are packaged in the U.S.

Dr. Palmer is joining CHIPS for America from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). where he most recently served Managing Director, Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing at the DARPA Microsystems Technology Office. During his time with the agency, he also served the deputy director of the Microsystems Technology Office where he worked closely with the Office Director to set strategy, guide the development of new programs and execution of existing programs, and identify and recruit new Program Managers.

“I am honored to serve as the Director of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program in the CHIPS R&D Office. This team has made tremendous contributions to the CHIPS for America and I look forward to joining them as we create a globally creating a globally competitive advanced packaging sector that competes on the basis of innovation. The innovative strategy set in motion by the team will leverage our nation’s leading packaging R&D to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes, “ said Dr. Dev Palmer, Director, National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program.

Advanced packaging capacity and R&D has never been in higher demand or more important to advances in semiconductor technology. Emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven applications are pushing the boundaries of current technologies like high performance computing and low power electronics, requiring leap-ahead advances in microelectronics capabilities, especially advanced packaging.

About CHIPS for America

CHIPS for America is part of President Biden’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs, make more in the United States, and revitalize communities left behind. CHIPS for America includes the CHIPS Program Office, responsible for manufacturing incentives, and the CHIPS Research and Development (R&D) Office, responsible for R&D programs. Both offices sit within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) at the Department of Commerce. NIST promotes U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST is uniquely positioned to successfully administer the CHIPS for America program because of the bureau’s strong relationships with U.S. industries, its deep understanding of the semiconductor ecosystem, and its reputation as fair and trusted.

Only July 9, 2024, CHIPS for America issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) for the NAPMP to open a competition for new R&D activities that will establish and accelerate domestic capacity for semiconductor advanced packaging. The CHIPS for America program anticipates up to $1.6 billion in funding innovation across five R&D areas, as outlined in the vision for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP). Through potential cooperative agreements, CHIPS for America would make several awards of approximately $150 million federal funding available per award in each research area. These awards will leverage private sector investments from industry and academia. This will be the second funding opportunity for the NAPMP.

The first funding opportunity for the NAPMP was released in February 2024. That funding opportunity requested applications for R&D activities that will establish and accelerate domestic capacity for advanced packaging substrates and substrate materials, a key technology for manufacturing semiconductors.

Applicants submitted over 100 concept papers representing 28 states, and on May 22, 2024, the Department of Commerce announced that eight teams have been selected to submit full applications for the NAPMP funding opportunity for materials and substrate materials.

Final projects will play a vital role in helping to ensure that American innovation drives cutting-edge developments in semiconductor R&D and manufacturing. The CHIPS for America program anticipates awarding approximately $300 million in amounts up to approximately $100 million over up to 5 years per award. Program awards may be leveraged by voluntary co-investment. Full applications for the first NAPMP funding opportunity were due on July 3, 2024.