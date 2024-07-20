49ers’ T.Y. McGill Treated 200 Kids to a Free Football Camp in his Hometown Last Weekend
San Fransisco 49ers defensive tackle T.Y. McGill addresses 200 local kids at his 5th Annual Free Youth Football Camp.
It means so much to me to come back to my hometown year after year to give back to kids and families here”JESUP, GA, USA, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Fransisco 49ers defensive tackle T.Y. McGill returned to his hometown of Jesup, Georgia, Saturday, July 13, 2024, to give back to 200 local kids at his 5th Annual Free Youth Football Camp at Jaycee Stadium!
— T.Y. McGill, San Fransisco 49ers defensive tackle
The free non-contact camp, presented by The T.Y. McGill Jr Foundation, gave boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 17 an unforgettable day of fun and learning with McGill and some of his NFL friends from around the league!
"It means so much to me to come back to my hometown year after year to give back to kids and families here,” said McGill. "This is where I grew up, where everything started for me. I want these kids to see me, someone who stood right where they are today, someone who grew up in Jesup, just like them, and see opportunities for themselves to one day be in the NFL or be a doctor or teacher or whatever they are passionate about and know they can achieve it. The camp gives me the chance to share my passion for the game with them and hopefully inspire them to dream big and achieve more, both on and off the field.”
Saturday’s event marked McGill’s 5th year of hosting a free youth camp in his hometown. The 49ers’ defensive tackle and a team of experienced coaches and NFL players ran participants through various drills, training exercises, and friendly competitions. The camp's focus was not only on enhancing football skills but also on promoting important values such as discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Each participant also received a special commemorative camp T-shirt, lunch, beverages, and a backpack with gifts and resources provided by Work2BeWell to take home with them!
Work2BeWell, a mental health and wellness program focused on making a difference in the lives of young people by providing mental health resources and education for teens, parents, and educators, also symbolically sponsored 13 students at the camp, bringing awareness to the number of youths tragically lost each day to suicide.
McGill, a 31-year-old native of Jesup, Georgia, competed as a three-sport athlete at Wayne County High School. He attended North Carolina State University where he appeared in 49 games (13 starts) and registered 122 tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.
The 6’-0, 295 lb. San Fransisco 49ers defensive tackle originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 15, 2015. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018, 2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19), Minnesota Vikings (2021) and 49ers (2022), he has appeared in 55 games and registered 43 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in four postseason contests where he tallied three tackles.
McGill has been giving back to Jesup and Southeast Georgia communities since he began his National Football League career. He established The T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation to create lasting impact through empowerment, motivation, mentorship, and resources to help young people thrive in their community and rise to their fullest potential.
