Kansas Supreme Court temporarily suspends four-hour processing requirement

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 2024-RL-065 today to temporarily suspend the requirement that all electronically filed documents be processed within four business hours.

The court took the action after case management systems used by district and appellate courts were impacted by a global issue involving certain software and antivirus products.

Servers that support the case management systems were temporarily unavailable due to the technology issue. Servers have since been brought back online.

This morning, the judicial branch published an Emergency Operations webpage to share information with people who needed service from a Kansas court.

The page advised anyone who needed to file a petition for a protection order to visit a court in person.

It also advised court users to make payments by cash, check, or money order. Electronic payments were not possible while the eCourt case management system was temporarily offline.