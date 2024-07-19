Liaison Technology Group Announces Partnership as Local Dealer for Laundry Jet
Liaison Technology Group announces its new partnership as an official dealer for Laundry Jet, the groundbreaking laundry chute system.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liaison Technology Group, a nationwide provider of home automation solutions, is thrilled to announce its new partnership as an official dealer for Laundry Jet, the innovative and efficient laundry chute system. This collaboration brings the advanced technology and convenience of Laundry Jet to Liaison’s community in seven markets across four states, offering a modern solution for managing laundry in residential and commercial spaces.
Laundry Jet is known for revolutionizing how laundry is transported within homes and businesses. Their state-of-the-art system uses powerful air suction to quickly and effortlessly move laundry from any room directly to the laundry room, eliminating the need for traditional laundry baskets and reducing the time and effort required for laundry tasks.
The partnership between Liaison Technology Group and Laundry Jet marks a significant step towards enhancing the smart home experience. By offering this innovative solution, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that improves the quality of life for its customers.
“We are excited to introduce Laundry Jet's groundbreaking products to our local market," said Steven Weber, CEO of Liaison Technology Group. "As their trusted dealer, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest home and business convenience. This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to offer our clients innovative and practical technology solutions."
Liaison Technology Group's knowledgeable team is dedicated to helping customers find the ideal Laundry Jet system for their specific needs. They provide expert consultation, seamless installation, and ongoing support to ensure maximum satisfaction and efficiency.
About: Liaison Technology Group serves residential and commercial clients across seven locations in four states: Naples, FL, Northfield, IL, Decatur, IL, Chicago, IL, Denver, CO, Basalt, CO, and Nashville, TN. Specializing in home automation, lighting control, audio and video solutions, media rooms, and conference rooms, Liaison Technology Group is dedicated to enhancing living and working spaces with state-of-the-art technology.
For more info, visit: www.liaisontechgroup.com
Spencer Clark
Liaison Technology Group
+1 888-279-1235
liaison@liaisontechgroup.com