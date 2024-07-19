Aptose Announces Receipt of Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that it has received a deficiency letter (the "Deficiency Letter") from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common shares have been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common shares, and its common shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "APTO" at this time. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "APS". The Company's listing on the TSX is independent and will not be affected by the Nasdaq listing status.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been given one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days, or until January 10, 2025, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before January 10, 2025, the bid price of the Company's common shares closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by January 10, 2025, the Company may be afforded a second one hundred and eighty (180) calendar day period to regain compliance.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.

