Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in CrowdStrike Outage

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 19, 2024, a faulty software update released by CrowdStrike caused a widespread technology outage to thousands of companies running Microsoft’s Windows operating system. CrowdStrike is a U.S. cybersecurity company that provides software to companies around the world. The outage brought industries nationwide to a halt, causing major U.S. airlines to ground flights, and further impacting banks, 911 services, stock exchanges, payroll companies, and numerous other industries across the country.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating potential claims related to this faulty software update. If you or your business have been impacted by the outage, you may be entitled to compensation.

For more information, please call Nick Colella at (412) 322-9243, email him at nickc@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

