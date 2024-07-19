Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7368-7371 - Holcim-MAR

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 7368-7371, Holcim-MAR, Inc., Construction and Operation of a Crusher, Screener, and Two Conveyors at 5001 Fort Totten Drive NE, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue permit Nos. 7368, 7369, 7370, and 7371 to Holcim-MAR, Inc. to construct and operate a crusher, screener and two conveyors (described in the table below) for processing of concrete debris at the Fort Totten Ready-Mix Concrete Plant, located at 5001 Fort Totten Drive NE. The contact person for the applicant is Tim Bevard, Land Manager, at (301) 580-5206 or [email protected]. The applicant’s mailing address is 6401 Golden Triangle Dr, Suite 400, Washington DC 20011.

Permit No. Equipment Type Equipment Description Serial Number 7368 Jaw Crusher McCloskey International J50v2 jaw crusher with a built-in belt conveyor, both powered by a 375 hp Caterpillar Model C9.38 375 hp diesel engine 79456 7369 Screener McCloskey International S190 Triple Deck Screener, powered by a Caterpillar Model C4.4 130 hp diesel engine 78858 7370 Conveyor McClosky International ST80T stacker, powered by a Caterpillar C2.2 ET 49 hp diesel engine N/A 7371 Conveyor McClosky International ST80T stacker, powered by a Caterpillar C2.2 ET 49 hp diesel engine N/A

Emissions Estimate:

The total annual emissions of criteria pollutants from the crusher have been estimated to not exceed those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions* (ton/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.7 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 1.59 Coarse Particulate Matter (PM10) 0.13 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.31 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.19 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.01



*These emissions estimates are based on maximum allowable operation of the units under the terms of the draft permit, incorporating limits on operating hours limiting operations to 6 days per week, 12 hours per day, and 3,744 hours in any 12-consecutive-month period.

Emissions Limits :

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows:

Emissions from the engine shall not exceed those found in the following table, as measured and tested according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR 1039, Subpart F. [40 CFR Subpart IIII, 40 CFR 60.4204(b), 40 CFR 60.4201(a), and 40 CFR 1039.101, Table 1]

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/kW-hr) Engine Model/Year NOx+NMHC NMHC NOx CO PM† Caterpillar C9.38 2022 279.9 kwm - 0.19 0.40 3.5 0.01 Caterpillar C4.4 2022 97.01 kWm - 0.19 0.40 5.0 0.01 Caterpillar C2.2 ET 2017 36.57 kWm 4.7 - - 5.5 0.05

† These values are based on Family Emission Limits specified on the EPA Certificate of Conformity # NCPXL09.3NTF, NPKXL04.4SU1, and HH3XL2.22TD7-034

Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and the “Operational Limitations” of this permit. The emission of fugitive dust from any material handling, screening, crushing, grinding, conveying, mixing, or other industrial-type operation or process is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2] Emissions from the engines powering the crusher, screener and conveyors shall not exceed those achieved by proper operation of the equipment in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the crusher, screener, conveyors or their associated engines except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any startup, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emission control equipment, provided that such discharges shall not exceed twenty-seven percent (27%) opacity (unaveraged). [20 DCMR 606.1(a)(2), 606.2(a)(2), and 606.2(f)] In addition to the condition above, emissions from grinding mills, screening operations, bucket elevators, transfer points on belt conveyors, bagging operations, storage bins, enclosed truck or railcar loading stations shall not exceed 7% opacity. Emissions from crushers shall not exceed 12% opacity. Truck dumping of nonmetallic minerals into any screening operation, feed hopper, or crusher is exempt from the requirements of this condition. Compliance with these standards shall be determined based on the average of five consecutive 6-minute averages over a 30-minute period, as measured in accordance with 40 CFR 60, Appendix A-4, Method 9. [40 CFR 60.672(b), 40 CFR 60.672(d), 40 CFR 60, Subpart OOO, Table 3, and 40 CFR 60.675(c)(3)] In addition to Condition (e), exhaust opacity from the engines, measured and calculated as set forth in CFR 1039.105(b) and 1039.501(c), shall not exceed [40 CFR 60.4201(a), 40 CFR 60.4204(b) and 20 DCMR 606.2(a)(2)]: 1. 20 percent during acceleration mode;

2. 15 percent during lugging mode; and

3. 27 percent during the peaks in either the acceleration or lugging modes. Note that the opacity limit is more stringent in 20 DCMR 606 than 40 CFR 1039.105(b) and as such been incorporated into this condition for streamlining purposes.

h. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours, P.E.

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 19, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.