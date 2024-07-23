Record Number of Americans Seeking to Relocate Abroad: New Service Offers Support for Becoming an Expat
The Good Life Abroad offers retirees a way to test drive overseas living, before making a permanent move.
With the current political climate in the United States, many people are looking for a fresh start. The Good Life Abroad provides a safe way for retirees to see if living abroad is the right for them.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the current state of divisiveness in the United States, many Americans are considering moving out of the country, either permanently or for part of the year. According to recent statistics, a record number of Americans are considering living abroad during their retirement years. In fact, a survey conducted by Retirement Living found that 33% of Americans aged 50 and older are interested in retiring abroad, citing reasons such as lower cost of living, better weather, and a desire to escape political tension.
In response to this growing trend, The Good Life Abroad has launched to offer the perfect opportunity for retirees to turn their dreams of living abroad into a reality.
The Good Life Abroad is a unique program that allows retirees to test the waters of living abroad before making a permanent move. Through this program, individuals can experience the culture, lifestyle, and community of their desired location for one to three months. This allows them to gain a better understanding of what it would be like to live there permanently, without the commitment of a long-term move. Experiences with The Good Life Abroad are available in France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
Founder and CEO of The Good Life Abroad, Andrew Motiwalla, understands the appeal of living abroad during retirement. He states, "With the current political climate in the United States, many people are looking for a fresh start. The Good Life Abroad provides a safe way for retirees to see if living abroad is the right for them."
The Good Life Abroad offers a variety of locations to choose from, each with its own unique culture and lifestyle. Retirees can spend a month or two “test driving” a new city to call home. The experience allows them to explore different neighborhoods, get a sense of the day-to-day life, and learn first hand about medical care and support services.
The Good Life Abroad is dedicated to helping retirees make their dreams of living abroad a reality, whether for only a month or as the first step to a permanent relocation.
