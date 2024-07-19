No More Deaths: Solidarity Rally for Garvin Yapp in Lead Up to Criminal Prosecution Against Employer
Migrant advocacy group demands changes to workplace laws in advance of pretrial criminal prosecution that will take place on July 25, 2024
TORONTO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justice for Migrant Workers, Injured Workers Action for Justice and the Migrant Farmworker Legal Clinic are organizing a solidarity rally to demand justice for Garvin Yapp, who was killed in a workplace accident on August 14, 2022. The rally is taking place in advance of a scheduled pre-trial by the province of Ontario who has initiated a criminal prosecution against Yapp’s employer. The pre-trial will take place on July 25, 2024. The action is being organized to demand strengthened legal protections for all agricultural workers in the province of Ontario.
What: Solidarity Rally to Demand Justice for Garvin Yapp
Who: Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW), Injured Workers Action for Justice (IWA4J) and Migrant Farm Worker Legal Clinic
When: Monday July 22nd, 2024
Where: Ministry of Labour (400 University Avenue Toronto, Ontario M7A 1T7)
Why: Immediate reforms to Ontario’s labour laws for agricultural workers are needed to protect workers from workplace injuries and deaths.
For more information please contact Chris Ramsaroop (J4MW) 647-834-4932 or ramsaroopchris@gmail.com or Taneeta Doma 519-903-7376 or j4mw.on@gmail.com
Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is an all-volunteer collective that consists of current and former workers, labour and community activists and scholars who advocate for fairness, dignity and respect for agricultural workers.