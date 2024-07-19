FEMA Specialists in Texas Communities After Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are in Texas neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Beryl.

These specialists can help Texans apply for federal assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA crews carry FEMA photo identification and never ask for, or accept, money.

How to Apply to FEMA

Homeowners and renters in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nagcodoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties can apply in several ways: