Royal Farms Announces Expansion into Greenbelt, Maryland

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, an award-winning gas station and convenience store celebrated for its World-Famous chicken, fresh convenience offerings, and unwavering commitment to community, is thrilled to introduce its exceptional blend of convenience and quality to the heart of Greenbelt, MD on August 19th.



Royal Farms of Greenbelt will be located at 6600 Capitol Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770, just 2 minutes away from Greenbelt Park and 8 minutes away from the NASA Goddard Visitor Center. This location will feature a gas station with sixteen fueling positions and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food, and fuel needs. From freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to an array of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Greenbelt, Maryland," said Octavia Jackson, District Leader of Royal Farms. "Our dedication to providing fresh, high-quality food and exceptional convenience has earned us the loyalty of our customers, and we are excited to become an integral part of the Greenbelt community."

To celebrate our arrival in Greenbelt, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-greenbelt-md-soft-opening-tickets-948341865047?aff. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

We encourage Greenbelt customers to join us for our annual charity event, Chickenpalooza for an opportunity to give back to the community and a chance to win Chicken for a Year! We are donating $0.10 for every 3-piece meal sold during Chickenpalooza. Customers can vote for the charity they would like to receive the biggest portion of the donation. No purchase or payment is necessary to win! To learn more, please visit: https://sweeppromo.com/fbsweeps/sweeps/RoyalFarmsChickenPaloozaSweepstakes2024

For Marylanders interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive two points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com