CORRECTION – Acme United Reports 29% Increase in Net Income for Second Quarter of 2024

SHELTON, Conn., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU), please note that in the "CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME" table, the "Net sales" figure for "Three Months Ended June 30, 2023" should be "53,336", not "55,336" as previously stated, due to a typographical error. No other numbers or calculations were affected. The net sales figure for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was correctly stated as $53.3 million in the opening paragraph of the original release. The corrected release follows:

Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $55.4 million compared to $53.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4%. Excluding the impact of the Camillus and Cuda hunting and fishing product lines sold on November 1, 2023, net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $100.4 million, compared to $99.2 million in the same period in 2023, an increase of 1%. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the six months increased 5% compared to the same period in 2023.



Net income was $4.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023, an increase of 29% in net income and 14% in diluted earnings per share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $6.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023, an increase of 37% in net income and 18% in diluted earnings per share.

On May 23, 2024, the Company acquired the assets of Elite First Aid, Inc. (“Elite First Aid”), a leading supplier of tactical, trauma and emergency response products based in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Elite First Aid had revenues in 2023 of approximately $4.2 million.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “Sales in the second quarter of 2024 were strong. We had significant market share gains and sales growth in first aid. Revenues of Westcott cutting tools increased due to gains in the craft market and growth in back-to-school sales. Our underlying growth was approximately 8% in the quarter after taking into account the revenues of the hunting and fishing lines which were sold last year to enhance our focus on Acme United’s primary product lines.”

Mr. Johnsen continued, “We are excited about our acquisition of Elite First Aid, which has significantly strengthened our emergency response product line and expanded our customer base. We also intend to offer the Elite First Aid products to our existing customer base in the coming quarters. I am gratified that the expansion of our product line will enhance our ability to help save lives in trauma situations.”

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 5% compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to market share gains across multiple product lines. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 2% compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the six months increased 6% compared to the same period in 2023.

European net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 4% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the second quarter of 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 5% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the first half of 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda sales for the six months, net sales increased 8% compared to the same period in 2023. The sales increase for both periods was due to market share gains in the office channel.

Net sales in Canada for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 7% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 4% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 7% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the first half of 2023. Excluding Camillus and Cuda, net sales for the six months decreased 2% compared to the same period in 2023. Sales of school and office products have been impacted by a soft economy.

Gross margin was 40.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2024 versus 37.5% in the comparable period last year. Gross margin was 39.9% for the six month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to 36.6% for the same period in 2023. The increases in the three and the six-month periods ending June 30, 2024 were primarily due to productivity improvements in the Company’s manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The Company’s bank debt less cash as of June 30, 2024 was $33.1 million compared to $47.5 million as of June 30, 2023. During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company paid approximately $6.1 million for the acquisition of the assets of Elite First Aid Inc., distributed $2.1 million in dividends on its common stock and generated approximately $8.5 million in free cash flow. Additionally, the Company realized net proceeds from the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines of approximately $13.0 million.

