Party with Screen Rant at XLE’s Party HQ SDCC

David Dastmalchian at Wednesday, July 24, annual SDCC kick-off event: Ready Party One: Legends of Fantasy AntiHero After Party, SDCC Thursday Night! PartyPocalypse, SDCC Friday Night After Party!

We’re huge fans ourselves and strive to craft amazing events that we would want to attend, from décor to music. It’s a special thing to bring congoers an experience they now anticipate every year.”” — Haley Keim, Co-Creative Director, XLE Productions

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Level Entertainment (XLE), the award-winning Los Angeles-based event production company specializing in immersive pop culture-inspired experiences, is taking over nightlife during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with three new themed bashes.

This year, XLE’s Party HQ will be at Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101. The fun starts on Wednesday, July 24, with the annual SDCC kick-off event: Ready Party One: Legends of Fantasy - consistently listed as one of the top events during Comic-Con. This year’s event transports you to a retro world of classic fantasy films such as Legend, Labyrinth, and Never Ending Story. On Thursday, July 25, XLE will hold the Anti-Hero Afterparty, inspired by iconic characters like Deadpool, Harley Quinn, and The Boys. For the final night of this three-day series, Partypocalypse: A Desolation Celebration will take over Parq.

This is the ultimate Comic-Con afterparty for fans of post-apocalyptic entertainment such as Fallout, Mad Max, Last of Us, and others! This years events are sponsored by Hallmark, The Uncanny Experience, impAKTo Clothing, M2-P2, Comic Con Radio, Virtual Cantina, Govee, SHP Comics, Redination, and Pauma Casino.

VIP Lounge “Villains’ Lair” powered by Screen Rant will feature Atomic Blonde spinning tunes, themed burlesque performances by Fannie Sinclair, exclusive photo ops, and an ice cream cart (while supplies last.) Hang with the biggest baddies in town at this club within a club during the Party HQ events.

Wednesday, July 24 - Ready Party One: Legends Of Fantasy

Ride that unicorn back into the oasis for Ready Party One, XLE’s signature Comic-Con kick-off party to mark night one of Party HQ Comic-Con 2024 at Parq Nightclub! Hosted by Ming Chen (Comic Book Men) and featuring an appearance by David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Suicide Squad, Antman), this quest will take you to the Legends of Fantasy planet, where the echoes of 80’s fantasy films linger in every shadow and stone. Inspired by timeless classics like Labyrinth, Legend, Princess Bride, Lord of The Rings, and The Never Ending Story, this party is a journey into the heart of fantastical realms and daring adventures.

Begin the night wandering through a magical, glittering forest, and find your way to the dance floor set in the ruins of a castle. Witness an incredible live music set from fan-favorite flashback band The Flux Capacitors, who have been a staple of Ready Party One since 2018! After Flux and other guest performers take their bow, DJ Elliot will steal your heart and keep you moving until the wee hours of the night.

Ready Party One: Legends of Fantasy has everything that makes it the favorite party at SDCC since 2018, including fantastic performances, incredible cosplay, top-notch theming, unique experiences, and a night full of music, laughter, and magic.

Thursday, July 25 – Anti-Hero Afterparty

This Anti-Hero themed Comic-Con nightlife experience is the place to be for night 2 of XLE's Party HQ Comic Con at Parq. Featuring appearances by cast members of X-Men 97 - Lenore Zann, Morla Gorrondona, Isaac Robinson-Smith, and Christine Uhebe, with a special acoustic performance by Gui Augustini, the Anti-Hero Afterparty will celebrate the delightful chaos of the grey area between hero and villain. Inspired by the irreverent spirit of Deadpool, the chaotic fun of Harley Quinn, and the gritty realism of The Boys, this event honors the unapologetically unconventional and the delightfully defiant.

The band of the evening, For the Girls, will inject the crowd with an adrenaline rush with their raucously energetic covers of pop-punk, emo, and alt-rock hits. Under the pulsing glow of red neon, mix and mingle with fellow fans of rebellion and defiance. Share stories, swap theories, and raise a toast to the rogues who dare to challenge the status quo. Who knows? You might just find yourself forming an unlikely alliance. You may even see a Deadpool Dance off with DJ Elliot and Chuck None spinning beats as unpredictable and irreverent as the Merc with a Mouth himself.

Get ready to bust out your best moves and dance like nobody's watching (or like everybody's watching, and you just don't care). The Anti-Hero Afterparty will have fantastic performances, incredible cosplay, unique experiences, and a night full of music, laughter, and magic.

Friday, July 26 - Partypocalypse: A Desolation Celebration

Step into a post-apocalyptic world reclaimed by those who thrive amidst the wreckage - this is PARTYPOCALYPSE. This Comic-Con afterparty invites you to an immersive atmosphere where the remnants of civilization collide with the echoes of a bygone era. The venue is transformed into a wasteland oasis, with dilapidated decor inspired by the desolate landscapes of The Last Of Us and Mad Max, with echoes of Fallout and The Walking Dead. Salvaged metal scraps, weathered signs, and flickering lights guide your path through the ruins (watch out for those fungus tendrils!) The air is charged with anticipation as you wander through the themed zones, each offering its unique blend of chaos and charm. The soundscape will shift seamlessly between the pulse-pounding beats of DJ Eliot and D-SYFER-IT spinning gritty, industrial tracks and the raw energy of live music.

See the debut of "Wasteland War Boys", an industrial/metal project by members of The Flux Capacitors featuring celebrity guests, belting out anthems of rebellion and survival. Expect a high-octane thrill ride of a playlist that pays homage to the eclectic soundtracks of Borderlands and the fierce spirit of Furiosa. So gear up, venture forth, and prepare for a night of unforgettable adventures in a world where the only rule is to fight for your right to party. Welcome to the final XLE Party HQ Comic Con afterparty: where the end is just the beginning.